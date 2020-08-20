Gregg County JailAll information from police and jail records:
Daquayivious Dajyuian Keivonshay Fowlkes, 26, of Longview, was held Wednesday without bond a probation violation related to fives charges: two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; manufacture or delivery of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at Methvin and Sixth streets.
Daytron Travion Johnson, 25, of Longview, was held Wednesday without bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. He was arrested by Longview police at about 4:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of West Loop 281 in Longview.
Harold Raven, 49, of Bellwood, Illinois, was held Wednesday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested by Longview police at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Estes Parkway.
Lakendrick Martize Ward, 33, of Marshall, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $51,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. He was arrested at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Estes Parkway in Longview.
Erica Shardae Alexander, 34, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. She was arrested by Kilgore police at about 12:35 a.m. Friday at Texas 31 and eastbound Interstate 20.
Kenneth Todd Stephenson, 57, of Kilgore, was released Monday on a $7,500 bond on a charge of burglary of a building from Feb. 9. He was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4:45 p.m. Monday at Shell Camp Road and Shell Circle Drive in Gladewater.
Cabien Keshane Tyeskie, 24, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery from a March incident. He was arrested by Longview police at about 5:25 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of McCann Road.
Jaclyn Leigh Wood, 38, of Longview, was held Tuesday without bond for a probation violation on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. She was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 4 p.m. Monday.