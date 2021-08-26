Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Larry Eugene Grubbs, 50, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Grubbs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at about 6:10 a.m. Tuesday on George Richey Road.
Trevor Joseph Warnix, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $27,000 on charges of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and affidavits of incarceration on five previous charges. He was also held without bond on a hold as a fugitive out of Shreveport. Warnix was arrested by Longview police at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Western Villa Mobile Home Park.