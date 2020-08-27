Gregg County Jail
Tarique Marquis Davis, 23, of San Diego, California, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 grams of marijuana. Davis was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.
Priscilla Callista Lloyd, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $9,500 on two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Lloyd was arrested by Longview police at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Texas 31 in Longview.
Parker Allen Simmons, 28, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of assault of a public servant. Bond information was not available. Simmons was arrested by Longview police at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Andrew Marshall Wilson, 35, of Gladewater, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Wilson was arrested by Longview police at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 5400 block of West Marshall Avenue.