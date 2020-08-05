Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Stephon Anthony, 24, of Longview, was held Wednesday without bond on a parole violation related to violation of a protective order by committing family violence in May 2018. Anthony was arrested by Longview police at about 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at Rex Lane and 14th Street in Longview.
■ Cory David Beasley, 33, of Shreveport, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $36,500 on charges of possession of between 2 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 2 and 4 ounces of marijuana, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying a weapon. Beasley was arrested at about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday by the Department of Public Safety around exit 591 on Interstate 20 in Longview.
■ Eli Rodney Fisher, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $53,500 on charges of theft of firearm and unlicensed possession of firearm by felon. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fisher at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday at West Marshall Avenue and Eastman Road in Longview.
■ Andres Francisco McEntire, 42, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,000 bond on a warrant for bond forfeiture related to a possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance charge on March 9 and a new charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. McEntire was arrested by Longview police Tuesday at about 10:50 p.m. in the 200 block of Spur 63 in Longview.
■ Michael Joshe McKinney, 49, of Winona, was held Wednesday without bond as a fugitive on a warrant from New Mexico. He was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Platco Road.
■ Kayla Michelle Walthers, 29, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on $7,500 bond on a charge of theft of property greater than $300,000. The theft allegedly occurred on June 16. She was arrested on a warrant by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Richard Blake Watson, 37, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Watson was arrested by Longview police at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Texas 31 in Longview.
