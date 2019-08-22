Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ June Dawn Demarzo, 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $15,500 in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Demarzo was arrested by Gladewater police at 6:08 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of South Tyler Street.
■ Emily Jean Hoskins, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $16,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, theft from person and credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly, and on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Hoskins was arrested by Longview police at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Marshall Ave.
■ Misti Marie Huff-King, 31, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return.
Huff-King was arrested by Gladewater police at 8:13 a.m. Monday at her home in the 400 block of Wood Street.
■ Bradley Dillon Parmer, 22, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $75,000 in bonds on warrants from Upshur County on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14.
Parmer was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 259.
■ Isaiah Bodate Pierce, 28, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $60,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and bond forfeiture from a previous charge of possession of between 2 ounces and 4 ounces of marijuana. He also faced numerous outstanding traffic tickets.
Pierce was arrested by Longview police at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 500 block of Dean Avenue.
■ Dedric Thomas Jr., 17, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $105,000 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for harassment of a public servant and a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Thomas was arrested by Longview police at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 700 block of Acorn Drive.
■ Siara Nicole Williams, 33, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday at Young Street and Mobberly Avenue.