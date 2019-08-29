Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Tommy William Agers, 68, of Dallas was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Dallas County for fraudulent delivery of a controlled substance/Schedule 2 prescription drug and faced an outstanding traffic ticket. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Agers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:01 p.m. Tuesday at the bus station in Liberty City.
■ Earnest Corderiel Carr, 32, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $500 bond on a warrant from Gregg County Court at Law after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of failure to identify as a fugitive or give false information and awaited bonds on Rusk County warrants for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. He also was being held on a parole violation.
Carr was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:29 a.m. Tuesday in Smith County.
■ Keaton Lance Green, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $19,500 in bonds on local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance; driving while intoxicated, second offense, and violation of bond/protective order; and on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Green was arrested by Longview police at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Dana Michelle Phillips, 30, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for driving while intoxicated, second offense, and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of burglary of habitation.
Phillips was arrested by Longview police at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Way and Fourth Street.
■ Nicholle Rachelle Pugh, 36, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Upshur County for release of surety for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Pugh was arrested by Longview police at 8:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Torri Erin Schunatz, 23, of Fort Worth was being held Wednesday on $9,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 20 liquid units of a controlled substance.
Schunatz was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Interstate 20 and mile marker 590.
■ Ryan Taylor Williams, 31, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and awaited bonds on warrants from Wood County for assault causes bodily injury family violence and assault on a public servant.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 11:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Marshall Avenue.