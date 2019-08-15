Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kelly Lynn Adams, 43, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Adams was arrested by Longview police at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 100 block of East Avalon Avenue.
■ Taylor Elise Allen, 28, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $13,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for affidavit of surety for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Allen also faced an outstanding traffic ticket from Longview police and a payment plan on a warrant from Longview for theft of property.
Allen was arrested by Longview police at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Julio Rafael Jamaica, 38, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Jamaica was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:13 p.m. Monday at Business U.S. 259 and Longview Street.
■ Sean Tyler Kirby, 23, of Terrell was released Wednesday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Kirby was arrested by Longview police at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Rodney Jerome Rayson, 49, of Beckville was being held Wednesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security. He also was ticketed for not having a driver’s license.
Rayson was arrested by Longview police at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Estes Parkway and Gilmour Terrace.
■ Christopher Patrick Wise, 17, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 on a charge of theft of firearm.
Wise was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.