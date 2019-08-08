Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Alexander Mack Biggs, 26, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced a traffic fine from Longview police.
Biggs was arrested by Longview police at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Margie Marie Clayborn, 50, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond was not set Wednesday.
Clayborn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
■ Stephanie Michelle Davidson, 41, of Waskom was released Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Davidson was arrested by Longview police at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at West Marshall Avenue and Scenic Drive.
■ Paul A. Harris, 59, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of surety for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Harris was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
■ Regis Tavaree Henson, 37, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $27,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and on a warrant from Smith County for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Henson was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of U.S. 259.
■ Ellen Virginia Hicks, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for criminally negligent homicide.
Hicks was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Michael Anthony Johnson, 45, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Johnson was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of U.S. 259.
■ Richard Lee Percivill Jr., 54, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction, and awaited bond on another warrant from the 124th District Court after a second grand jury indictment on an identical charge.
Percivill was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:15 p.m. Monday at the courthouse.
■ Jo Glen Pierce, 50, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Pierce was arrested by Gladewater police at 8:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Commerce Drive.
■ Gerardo Antonio Ramirez, 45, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Ramirez was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
■ Lance Underwood, 67, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $22,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury and charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Underwood was arrested by Longview police at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Green Street.