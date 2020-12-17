Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Gregory Deshon Anderson, 50, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of stalking. Anderson was arrested by Longview police at about 8:25 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Hawkins Parkway.
April Black, 38, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Black was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. at Dillard’s.
Lauren Bray, 36, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bray was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on I-20.
Erin Lynn Cooper, 31, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $21,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, forgery of a financial instrument and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information. Cooper was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:50 a.m. Tuesday on I-20.
Johnny ET Mullins, 32, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Mullins was arrested by Longview police at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday on Estes Parkway.
Ambi Pittman, 34, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $20,000 bond on a charge of arson and three violation of probation charges. Pittman was arrested by the Longview Fire Marshall at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cherie Lane.
William Bradley Stephenson, 42, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault of a child. Stephenson was arrested by Longview police at about 9:35 p.m. Monday on Coleman Drive.
Michael Allen White, 35, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. White was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday on I-20.