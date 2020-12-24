Gregg County Jail
Christian Chaney, 19, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of injury of a child/elderly/disabled with intent bodily injury. Chaney was arrested by Longview police at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Scenic Drive.
Kenneth Dale Floyd, 53, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Floyd was arrested by Longview police at about 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
Jeanecia Lynnette Haley, 31, of Shreveport was held Wednesday without bond on a grand jury indictment for bail jumping and failure to appear felony and bond forfeiture on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. Haley was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 3:05 p.m. Monday in Tallulah, Louisiana.
Jonathan Lloyd Hodson, 20, of Longview, was released Monday on $25,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault of a child. The offense date was listed at Dec. 23, 2018. Hodson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at about 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 124th District Court.
Keilan Samar Jones, 20, of Longview, was held Monday on bonds totaling $506,000 on charges of theft of a firearm, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two counts of aggravated robbery. On the robbery, the offense date was listed as Dec. 9. Jones was arrested by Longview police at about 11:25 a.m. Monday at Magnolia and McCann.
A’Christian Delance Kelley, 17, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $250,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. The offense date was listed as Dec. 9 in jail records. Kelley was arrested by Longview police at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at Sidney and Melton.
James Clarence McCray Jr., 30, of Longview, was held Wednesday on charges of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. McCray was arrested by Longview police at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday on West Potter Street.
Gunner Tyson Parvin, 27, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Parvin was arrested by Longview police at about 9:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Richardson Street.
Dequallian Dequan Thomas, 22, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Gregg County sheriff’s deputies arrested Thomas at about 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Joshua Mack Wiggins, 29, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $14,000 on two counts of burglary of a building and two counts of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Wiggins was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 p.m. Monday on Pine Tree Road.
Jaquavion Dashaun Williams, 19, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $259,500 on charges of aggravated robbery and unauthorized use of vehicle as well as two forfeited bonds for prior charges of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. Longview police arrested Williams at about 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.