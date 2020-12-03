Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Jaheim Jamar Coby, 17, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $500,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. Coby was arrested by Kilgore police at about 2:25 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East North Street.
Mack Arthor Faggett, 59, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Faggett was arrested by Longview police at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday at Green and Young streets.
Tanya Marlene Gregory, 51, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Gregory was arrested by Longview police at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pine Tree Road.
James R. Hansford, 52, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Hansford was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:55 a.m. Monday at Cypress Drive and Cedar Lane.
Marco Perez, 35, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Gregory was arrested by Longview police at about 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pine Tree Road.
Johnnie Roper Sargent, 51, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Sargent was arrested by Longview police at about 4:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Shofner Drive.