Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Joshua Ryan Barnett, 29, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $9,000 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft between $750 and $2,500 in value and a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.
Barnett was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:08 p.m. Monday at South Longview and Martin Luther King streets.
Lisa Fay Bell, 51, of Longview was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Bell was arrested by Longview police at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday at her apartment in the 5500 block of West Loop 281.
Heather Dawn Bullard, 38, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bullard was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 200 block of North Henderson Boulevard and booked into jail Tuesday.
Ashlie Marie Fellers, 27, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse and on a warrant for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Fellers was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
Dylon Nathaniel Jones, 18, of Longview was held Wednesday on $27,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Del Roy Street.
Andrew Presley Mack, 28, of Longview was held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Mack was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shofner Drive and Pine Tree Road.
Alisha Nicole Roberts, 38, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Robberts was arrested by Longview police at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Loop 281.
Richard Anthony Serrano, 44, of Gladewater was held Wednesday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and faced a fine for a traffic ticket.
Serrano was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shofner Drive and Pine Tree Road.