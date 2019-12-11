Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Joshua Ryan Barnett, 29, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $9,000 in bonds on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction of theft between $750 and $2,500 in value and a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse.

Barnett was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:08 p.m. Monday at South Longview and Martin Luther King streets.

Lisa Fay Bell, 51, of Longview was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault on a date/family/household member with a weapon.

Bell was arrested by Longview police at 3:03 a.m. Wednesday at her apartment in the 5500 block of West Loop 281.

Heather Dawn Bullard, 38, of Kilgore was held Wednesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Bullard was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:53 a.m. Dec. 4 in the 200 block of North Henderson Boulevard and booked into jail Tuesday.

Ashlie Marie Fellers, 27, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on warrants for unauthorized use of a vehicle and credit card or debit card abuse and on a warrant for theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.

Fellers was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.

Dylon Nathaniel Jones, 18, of Longview was held Wednesday on $27,500 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.

Jones was arrested by Gregg County sheriff's deputies at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Del Roy Street.

Andrew Presley Mack, 28, of Longview was held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Mack was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shofner Drive and Pine Tree Road.

Alisha Nicole Roberts, 38, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Robberts was arrested by Longview police at 8:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Loop 281.

Richard Anthony Serrano, 44, of Gladewater was held Wednesday on $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and faced a fine for a traffic ticket.

Serrano was arrested by Longview police at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at Shofner Drive and Pine Tree Road.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.