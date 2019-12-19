Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Nathan Guyer, 20, of Marshall was released Tuesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Guyer was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Bobby Ray Lilly, 59, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction, and awaited bond on a fugitive warrant from Arkansas.
Lilly was arrested by Longview police at 5:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Bostic Drive.
■ Marvin Dewayne Ray, 33, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $29,000 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction; resisting arrest, search or transport; possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance; possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance; and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Bonds also covered local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance; and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Ray was arrested by Longview police at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Bolton Street.
■ Jaylen Marcel Reese, 18, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $100,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for aggravated robbery.
Reese was arrested by Kilgore police at 3:36 p.m. Monday at police headquarters.
■ Christopher Sanders, 48, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for affidavit of surety for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and after a grand jury indictment on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
Sanders was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday at Texas 31 and FM 2767.
■ Jacob Roy Stence, 36, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $100,000 bond on a charge of arson.
Stence was arrested by Gladewater police at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at his home in the 300 block of North Main Street.
■ Erica Monique Stoker, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $10,000 in bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County Court at Law for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Stoker was arrested by Longview police at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday at Aden and Noel drives.
■ Reba Diane Taylor, 38, of Linden was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Cass County for revocation of bond for forgery.
Taylor was arrested by Longview police at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday at Fountain Place Boulevard and H.G. Mosley Parkway.