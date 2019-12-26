Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Billy Ray Mims Jr., 37, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday under $25,000 bond on a charge of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
Gregg County Sheriff deputies arrested and booked Mims into jail at 6:07 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Isabella Adelineacor Spiro Strachan, 20, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and booked Spiro Strachan into jail at 5:52 a.m. Tuesday.