Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Donald Ray Bell, 58, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $4,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bell was arrested by Longview police at 6:14 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of LeTourneau Drive.
■ Logan Lynn Campbell, 28, of Diana was being held Wednesday on warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Campbell was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:29 a.m. Monday in the North Jail Lobby.
■ Jamall Williams Gaines, 35, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of surety for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Gaines was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Monday in Upshur County.
■ Tiffurne Lucky, 44, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for assault causes bodily injury.
Lucky was arrested by Gladewater police at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Empire Street.
■ Taylor James McClanahan, 27, of Longview was released Wednesday on an $8,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
McClanahan was arrested by Kilgore police at 11:53 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Crescent Drive.
■ Christopher John Pinkston, 37, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of forgery of a government/national instrument/money/security.
Pinkston was arrested by Longview police at 5:22 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Loop 281.
■ Jerry Wayne Reeves Jr., 44, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Reeves was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:44 a.m. Monday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Sara Nicole Stuckey, 37, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and faced fines on five warrants from Longview police for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stuckey was arrested by Longview police at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Hawkins Parkway.
■ Robert Earl Timmons, 78, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and faced fines for a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for open container in a vehicle-driver and three outstanding traffic tickets.
Timmons was arrested by Gladewater police at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Empire Street.