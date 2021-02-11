Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Amanda Nina Amador, 28, of Kilgore, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $11,000 on charges of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. She was also being held on an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of driving while intoxicated for which bond was set at $2,000. Amador was arrested by Longview police at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Yair Jesus Rodriguez, 28, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $9,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance, unlicensed carrying of a weapon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Mobberly Avenue.
Christopher Scarcella, 38, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Scarcella was arrested by Longview police at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of South Moody Boulevard.
Demarquinez O’Keith Sterling, 29, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of between 28 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Sterling was arrested by Longview police at about 1:30 am. Tuesday in the 700 block of Golfcrest Drive.