Gregg County Jail
Mia Rodriguez Flores, 22, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Flores was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Benny Gene Colbert Jr., 25, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 and assault family/household member with a previous conviction. Colbert was arrested and booked into the jail at about 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Clifton Onfal Henderson, 20, of Gladewater, was held Tuesday bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and unlicensed carrying a weapon. Henderson was arrested by Gladewater police and booked into the jail at about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Hailey Mahon, 23, of Longview, was released Tuesday on bonds totaling $37,000 on charges of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Mahon was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.