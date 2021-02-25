Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Iesha Allen, 29, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Allen was arrested by Longview police at about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West South Street.
Christopher Jason Gordon, 35, of Fort Worth, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $30,000 on a grand jury indictment for unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon and failure to appear on an assault of a public servant charge out of Madison County. Gordon was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11 a.m. Tuesday in Tarrant County.
Tiylor Jermaine Green, 19, of Longview, was held Tuesday on a $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. The offense date is listed in jail records as Aug. 30. Green was arrested by Longview police at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at Center Street and Marshall Avenue.
Joshua Leslie, 43, of Overton, was released Tuesday on a charge of burglary of a habitation. The offense date is listed in jail records as Dec. 24. No bond amount was listed. Leslie was arrested by Longview police at about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South High Street.