Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Marvin Deron Byrdsong, 37, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Byrdsong was arrested by Longview police at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Street and Marshall Avenue.
■ Bakari Martayk Ector, 42, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Ector was arrested by Kilgore police at about 1:35 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Texas 31 East.
■ Clifton Cornelious Guice, 42, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 for charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Guice was arrested by Longview police at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Niblick Street.
■ Sharon Johnson, 46, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of assault of a pregnant person. Johnson was arrested by Longview police at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Garfield Drive.
■ Stefanie Dawn Nicks, 36, of Henderson, was held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Nicks was arrested by Longview police at about 7 p.m. Tuesday at Humble Avenue and Mobberly Avenue.
■ Erin Rosborough, 28, of Dallas, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $8,500 for charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces marijuana. Rosborough was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 9:05 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.