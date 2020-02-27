Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Kellie Lynn Harper, 50, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Harper was arrested by Longview police at 4:34 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson and Sixth streets.
■ Christoper Oliver, 36, address unknown, was being held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance. He awaited bond on a warrant from Colorado for being a fugitive and faced a fine for a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oliver was arrested by Longview police at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South High Street.
■ Jackson Colby Rodgers, 20, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Rodgers was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Julia Marie Williams, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday without bond on two warrants from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for previous convictions of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Bowie County.