Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Felicia Henson, 43, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the Austin Police Department for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Henson was arrested by White Oak police at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East U.S. 80.
■ Steven Treboy Hughes, 41, of Pittsburg was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Hughes was arrested by a law enforcement agency at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Camp County Jail.
■ Chanta Renee Jackson, 38, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for theft of property less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous convictions and was sentenced to 120 days in jail for a conviction for assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Jackson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Court at Law.
■ Amber Shanae McGaha, 34, of Henderson was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for fraudulent use/possession of between five and 10 identifying information items.
McGaha was arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Keithdrick Moore, 29, of Longview was released Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Moore was arrested by Longview police at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of North Eastman Road.
■ Teleka Ann Williams, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $7,000 in bonds on warrants from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of surety for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on two outstanding traffic tickets.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the 100 block of West Highland Avenue.
■ Tristan Zuniga, 20, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $10,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and on five counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
Zuniga was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Monday at a hotel in 2000 block of Texas 42 North.