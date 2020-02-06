Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Brant Lee Barber, 21, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Barber was arrested by Longview police at 7:43 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 900 block of Weston Court.
■ Danyiel Lee Bowles, 36, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $2,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse.
Bowles was arrested by Kilgore police at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Kilgore Street.
■ Tierra Lashun Byrd, 27, of Shreveport was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value and awaited bond on another warrant from the sheriff’s office for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Byrd was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Lucile Plane State Jail in Liberty County.
■ Kimberly Thedford Hasson, 53, of Kilgore awaited bonds Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for forgery of a financial instrument and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for forgery of a financial instrument.
Hasson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in the Lucile Plane State Jail.
■ Roger Alan Johnson II, 40, of Conway, Arkansas, was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Johnson was arrested by Longview police at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Hubbard Drive.
■ Thomas Marvin Parks, 55, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of credit card or debit card abuse of the elderly.
Parks was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Pam Lychner State Jail in Humble.
■ Vandoil Artez Williams, 39, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.