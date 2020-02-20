Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Steven James Glasgow, 35, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on $35,000 in bonds on charges of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury and unlawful restraint.
Glasgow was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:17 a.m. Wednesday at his home in the 200 block of Western Acres.
■ Michael Canta Gonzales, 47, of Longview was being held without bond Wednesday on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation for previous convictions of manufacture or delivery of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Gonzales was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Jonathan Gaines Harris, 39, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on $11,400 in bonds on a warrant for affidavit of incarceration for possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and on charges of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension or without insurance and violation of probation after a previous guilty plea for a separate charge of driving with an invalid license with a previous conviction or suspension or without insurance.
Harris was arrested by White Oak police at 8:08 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South White Oak Road.
■ Herman Ray Hiltzman, 52, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from Harrison County for assault on a family/household member, previous conviction. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Hiltzman was arrested by Longview police at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 bock of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
■ Paul Charles Hogan, 32, of Marshall was being held without bond Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Hogan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Tevin Ronardo Williams, 27, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of injury to a child/elderly/disabled person causing serious bodily injury. He also faced a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 4 for nonpayment of court fines for open container in vehicle-driver and six outstanding traffic tickets.
Williams was arrested by Longview police at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchings Boulevard and Buchanan Avenue.