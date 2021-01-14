Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Misty Rochelle Martin, 40, of Gladewater, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Martin was arrested by Longview police at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of East Marshall Avenue.
Ashley Michelle Smith, 33, of Longview, was held Wednesday o a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Smith was arrested by Longview police at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Texas Street.
Kim Jones Thompson Jr., 22, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Thompson was arrested by Gladewater police at about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Pacific Avenue.
Robert Davis Whittington, 27, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $200,000 bond on a grand jury indictment on a charge of arson. Whittington was arrested by Longview police at about 12:40 a.m. Wednesday at Lacy Street and Hughes Street.