Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Nathan Lane Hunter, 20, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. No bond amount was listed on jail records. Hunter was arrested by Longview police at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday at Alpine Road and East Marshall Avenue.
Irvin Delouis Liggins, 44, of New Boston, was held Wednesday on a grand jury indictment of credit card or debit card abuse. The offense date was listed as Dec. 1, 2018, in jail records. No bond amount was listed. Liggins was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 9:30 a.m. in Bowie County.
John Preston Rigby, 46, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $17,000 on charges of evading arrest or detention with vehicle, evading arrest or detention, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and without bond on a probation violation on a charge of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in 2018. Rigby was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 80.