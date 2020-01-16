Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Anthony Shane Harber, 29, of Hallsville was released Wednesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He also faced an outstanding traffic ticket.
Harber was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at South Main and East Nelson streets.
■ Summer Dawn Kinnamon, 35, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $15,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of between 28 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and for a parole violation.
Kinnamon was arrested by Longview police at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday at South Main and East Nelson streets.
■ Lamond Demarcus Martin, 26, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $60,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance. Martin also faced four outstanding traffic tickets.
Martin was arrested by Longview police at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Scenic Drive.
■ Amber Jean Mullins, 41, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Mullins was arrested by Longview police at 3:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of H.G. Mosley Parkway.
■ Tony Clint Simmons Jr., 40, of Marshall was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from Winkler County after a grand jury indictment on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument and awaited bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Simmons was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bradshaw State Jail.
■ Joe Hollis Timmons, 79, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Timmons was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Gilmer Road.
■ Jeremy Landon Wood, 36, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $15,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Wood was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:48 p.m. Sunday at Fritz Swanson Road and Rabbit Creek Drive and booked into jail Tuesday.