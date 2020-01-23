Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Datrion Lamond Childers, 35, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Childers was arrested by Kilgore police at midnight Jan. 14 at an apartment on Lexington Court and booked into jail Tuesday.
■ John Darsey Hathorn, 41, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $7,500 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hathorn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ James Paul Horn, 51, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Horn was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Aubrey Dewayne Morrow, 31, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $2,000 in bonds on two local warrants for affidavits of incarceration for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Morrow was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.
■ Vishal Vithal Patel, 32, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Patel was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday at Alpine Road and Loop 281.
■ Peeair F. Robinson, 31, of Marshall was being held Wednesday on $45,000 in bonds on two warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions for abandon, endanger child, causing imminent danger of bodily injury; a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration on a charge of assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction; and a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of a bond/protective order.
Robinson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Julie Anna Sharp, 39, of Gilmer was released Wednesday on $11,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance and a traffic ticket.
Sharp was arrested by Longview police at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday at West Loop 281 and West Marshall Avenue.
■ Zachary Allen Strait, 28, of White Oak was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court on a motion to revoke probation on a previous conviction of forgery of a financial instrument. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Strait was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at noon Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.