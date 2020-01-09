Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Mindy Dawn Darrow, 40, of Gladewater was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.

Darrow was arrested by Gladewater police at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Greenway Village.

■ Stephen Dewitt Ford, 59, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.

Ford was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.

■ Jessi Leigh Hanson, 36, of Longview was held Wednesday on a for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.

Hanson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.

■ Edward William Joseph McBride, 19, address unavailable, was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McBride was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:55 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Pine Tree Road.

— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.