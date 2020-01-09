Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Mindy Dawn Darrow, 40, of Gladewater was held Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Darrow was arrested by Gladewater police at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at Greenway Village.
■ Stephen Dewitt Ford, 59, of Longview awaited bond Wednesday on a warrant for bond forfeiture for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Ford was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.
■ Jessi Leigh Hanson, 36, of Longview was held Wednesday on a for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Hanson was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Edward William Joseph McBride, 19, address unavailable, was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
McBride was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 3:55 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Pine Tree Road.