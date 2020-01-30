Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Bobby Dewayne Edlund, 37, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $5,400 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of assault causes bodily injury family violence and a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
Edlund was arrested by Kilgore police at 12:32 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Danville Road.
■ Anitra Fay Richardson, 33, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $5,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of theft of property between $100 and $750 and warrants from Smith County for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Richardson was arrested by Kilgore police at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Danville Road.
■ Benny Shaw, 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Shaw was arrested by Longview police at 11:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.