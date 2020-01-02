Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Tracy Frazier, 40, of Garland was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Frazier was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and booked into jail at 9:58 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Geraro Perez, 27, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $4,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, violation of a city ordinance for discharging a firearm within city limits and on an immigration detainer.
Perez was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at 12:08 a.m. Wednesday.
■ Ladarrin Deontre Stewart, 23, of Longview awaited bonds Wednesday on two warrants from the 124th District Court for aggravated robbery.
Stewart was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies and booked into jail at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.