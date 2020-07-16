Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Eric O’Brien Adams, 30, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $20,000 bond on a warrant from Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 after an affidavit of surety in connection with a previous charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 grams and 400 grams of a controlled substance.
Adams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Tarrant County.
■ Caitlin Nicole Barber, 25, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $40,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court after a bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Barber was arrested by Gladewater police at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday on West Lake Drive.
■ Michael Hawkins, 31, of Fort Worth was being held Wednesday on $22,500 in bonds on charges of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 in value, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, fraudulent delivery of prescription for a controlled substance and on a Texas parole violation.
Hawkins was arrested by Kilgore police at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Stone Road.
■ Raymundo Ortiz-Velazquez, 29, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $5,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated and on an immigration detainer.
Ortiz-Velazquez was arrested by Longview police at 10:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Olivia Kate Scott, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Scott was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday in Cherokee County.
■ Alvin Lance Westbrook, 52, of Longview was sentenced Tuesday to seven years to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Westbrook was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies on a warrant at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.