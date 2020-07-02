Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Alonzo Riccardo Clark, 32, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items.
Clark was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday in the 6400 block of Texas 135.
■ Roger Deshane Fagans, 35, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Fagans was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Corey Darnell Garrett Sr., 42, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a warrant from the 307th District Court for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Garrett was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in Rusk County.
■ Johnathan Dean Hughes, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of obstruction or retaliation.
Hughes was arrested by Longview police at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Pineland Street.
■ John Glen Ray, 50, of Jacksonville was being held Wednesday without bond on warrants from the 124th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Ray was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Cherokee County.
■ James Mitchell Roland, 51, of Winnsboro was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of theft of material — aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $30,000 in value.
Roland was arrested at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Wood County.
■ Colby Austin Rush, 19, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Rush was arrested by Longview police at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Blueridge Parkway.
■ Devin Earl Stevens, 50, of Forest Hill was being held Wednesday on a $50,000 bond on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Stevens was arrested by Longview police at 11 p.m. Tuesday at a fast-food restaurant in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Baylee Paige Youngblood, 24, of Gilmer was being held Wednesday without bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of credit card or debit card abuse.
Youngblood was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.