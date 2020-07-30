Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Michael Trent De Lacerda, 61, of Marshall was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of surety in connection with a previous charge of assault on a family/household member, with a previous conviction.
De Lacerda was arrested by Longview police at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Access Road.
■ Shianne Carolyn Michelle Gibson, 27, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $20,000 in bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civil commitment facility.
Gibson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Lucile Plane State Jail in Liberty County.
■ Jennifer Lyn Jameson, 48, of Kilgore was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a warrant from the 188 District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of abandon/endanger child, criminal negligence.
Jameson was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of South Danville Road.
■ Cody Thomas Mutina, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday without bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions of continuous violence against the family and assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction; and on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from Morris County for violation of probation on a previous conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Mutina was arrested by Longview police at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 1900 bock of South Green Street.
■ Alyshia Quinney, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of theft of property valued at less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions.
Quinney was arrested by Longview police at 9:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway.
■ Paul Riley Southard, 46, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register, with a previous conviction.
Southard was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at East Marshall Avenue and American Legion Boulevard.