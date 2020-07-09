Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Lisa Michelle Bixler, 44, of Morgansport, Louisiana, was released Wednesday on $11,000 in bonds on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Bixler was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 3:47 p.m. Tuesday at H.G. Mosley Parkway and West Marshall Avenue.
■ Jaderek Lamar Elam, 26, of Longview was released Tuesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Elam was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Loop 281 and Texas 31.
■ Lakishla Chantrail Godfrey, 32, of White Oak was held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on a warrant for credit card or debit card abuse and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Godfrey was arrested by Longview police at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday at Birdsong and Andrews streets.
■ Haylee Nicole Inman, 22, of Overton was held Wednesday without bond on a warrant for violation of probation for a previous conviction for possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Inman was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Adult Probation Department.
■ Hector Norberto Prado Jr., 38, of Marshall was held Wednesday on $20,000 bond on a warrant for sex offenders’ duty to register for life and annually.
Prado was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Saline County, Arkansas.
■ Marvell Eugene Stoudemire, 59, of Tyler was held Wednesday on $150,000 in bonds on warrants from Smith County for possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Stoudemire was arrested by Longview police at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of South Eastman Road.
■ James Donnell Whitaker, 52, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Whitaker was arrested by Longview police at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Hughley and Mahlow drives.