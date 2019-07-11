Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Laura Ann Biggs, 36, of Henderson was being held Wednesday on warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for violation of probation on previous convictions of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated with a child under age 15 aboard. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Biggs was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Chase Dwain Bonds, 52, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond after a warrant from the 124th District Court for bond forfeiture on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Bonds was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the North Jail lobby.
■ Lisa Marie Fox, 46, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs.
Fox was arrested by Longview police at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 700 block of South Texas 31.
■ Dametria Samone Kennedy, 18, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond after a warrant from the 188th District Court for theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 in value.
Kennedy was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Christopher Charles Pollard, 42, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $27,500 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge on manufacture or delivery of 4 grams to 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Pollard was arrested by Kilgore police at 6:25 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of North Texas 42.
■ Christopher Dakota Trice, 30, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to commit bodily injury.
Trice was arrested by Longview police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of West Marshall Avenue.