Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Davyeon Quinn Batiste, 18, of Dallas was being held Wednesday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants from Tarrant County for aggravated assault from a motor vehicle with a firearm discharged recklessly at an occupied habitation, building or vehicle; and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.
Batiste was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Kilgore Police Department.
■ Ceasar Mangum, 43, of Houston was being held Wednesday on $1 million in bonds on charges of manufacture or delivery of more than 400 grams of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and on a parole violation.
Mangum was arrested by Longview police at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue.
■ Ryan Chase McNeal, 41, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
McNeal was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:34 p.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Community Supervision and Corrections Department.
■ Clayton Ryan Odom, 23, of Big Sandy was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Odom was arrested by Upshur County Sheriff’s deputies at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location.
■ Jiakee Smith, 17, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $8,500 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance; possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana; and tamper/fabricate with physical evidence with intent to impair.
Smith was arrested by Longview police at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Noel Drive.
■ Cristian Miramontes-Cardenas, 21, of Tyler was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for burglary of building. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Miramontes-Cardenas was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in Smith County.