Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Shadiamond Imunique Chaseberry, 28, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. No bond information was available in jail records. Chaseberry was arrested by Longview police at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Eastman Road.
Delbert Guinn Jr., 47, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Guinn was arrested by Longview police at about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at East Marshall Avenue and Alpine Road.
Brittany Leann Haigood, 30, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of assault family/house member with intent to impede breath/circulation. Haigood was arrested by Kilgore police at about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday at Kilgore Police Department.
Lauren Nicole Phillips, 30, of Longview, was held Tuesday on $20,000 bond on a charge of credit card or debit card abuse and bond forfeiture for a possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. She was also held on affidavits of incarceration related to several other charges. Phillips was arrested by Longview police at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. The arrest location was unclear in booking documents.
David Lewis Rockmore, 51, of Gilmer, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $54,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Rockmore was arrested by Longview police at about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at Green and Nelson streets.
Ivon Yvette Rodriguez, 26, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $5,000 bond on a charge of abandon endanger a child with intent to return. Rodriguez was arrested by Longview police at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Fairlane Drive.
Lacy Brook Simmons, 30, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and without bond on a bond forfeiture of a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Simmons was arrested by Longview police at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday at High and South streets.
Christopher Charles Turner, 39, of Longview, was released Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Turner was arrested by Longview police at about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday at High and South streets.
Brandon Kyle Williams, 37, of Longview, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500 on charges of possession of between 4 and 400 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance. Williams was arrested by Longview police at about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Branch Street.