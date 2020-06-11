Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Thomas Don Ferguson II, 31, of Gainesville was being held without bond Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Ferguson was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Troy Allen Gibson, 24, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gibson was arrested by Longview police at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Green Street.■ Georgelee Tycslarearl Holt, 33, of Longview was being held without bond Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of burglary of a habitation.
Holt was arrested by Longview police at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Koby Dewayne McMillan, 27, of Overton was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of assault of a family/household member with a previous conviction. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
McMillan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Joshua Wayne Stewart, 38, of Longview was released Tuesday on $30,000 in bonds on warrants for affidavits of incarceration in connection with previous charges of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of a controlled substance and theft of property between $100 and $750 in value.
Stewart was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Upshur County.
■ Jose Delores Torres, 17, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Torres was arrested by Longview police at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clover Lane and Level Street.
■ William Warren Walker, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Walker was arrested by Longview police at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Mobberly Avenue.