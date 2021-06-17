Gregg County Jail
All information from jail records:
Timothy Joseph Anderson, 43, of Gilmer, was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Anderson was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.
Brandon Arthur Deloach, 38, of Longview, was held Wednesday on $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than one gram of a controlled substance. Deloach was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Carla Eugenia Head, 54, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance as well as a grand jury indictment for possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Bond information was not available. Head was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the jail at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Douglas Marceron, 48, of Longview, was released Tuesday on $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Marceron was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Kari Deann Williams, 41, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Williams was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.