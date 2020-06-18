Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Brenda Stewart Bradshaw, 59, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bradshaw was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 600 block of Green Street.
■ Kiesha Shanay Choice, 27, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $50,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Choice was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of U.S. Business 259.
■ Marque Coby, 51, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday without bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Coby was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Sheli Frost, 52, of White Oak was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of fraudulent possession of a controlled substance/prescription drug.
Frost was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday on FM 2275.
■ Bradley Scott Gary, 45, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from law enforcement for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Gary was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Angelina County.
■ Emily Jean Hoskins, 31, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Hoskins was arrested by Longview police at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday on South Green and Hughes streets.
■ Bendrick Jerroy Jones, 34, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $19,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civil commitment facility, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday on Estes Parkway and Old Elderville Road.
■ Jon Charles Ledbetter, 49, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on charges of assault of a peace officer/judge; resisting arrest, search or transport; and criminal mischief that caused between $750 and $2,500 in damage. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.
Ledbetter was arrested by Gladewater police at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue.
■ James Craig Matlock, 53, of Pearland was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Matlock was arrested by Longview police at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Edward William Joseph McBride, 19, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
McBride was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday at South Center and East South streets.
■ Corey Colin Moody, 28, of Tatum was being held Wednesday without bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation.
Moody was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
■ Crystal M. Morgan, 42, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $150,000 bond on a warrant from Upshur County for release of surety on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
Morgan was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Loop 281.
■ Anthony Duane Rose, 51, of Longview was sentenced Tuesday to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.
Rose was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
■ William David Simpson, 26, of Longview was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Simpson was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Hawkins Parkway.
■ James Zackery, 36, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of forgery of a financial instrument and on a charge of evading arrest or detention.
Zackery was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of U.S. Business 259.