Police Beat
Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

■ Brenda Stewart Bradshaw, 59, of Gladewater was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond with conditions on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Bradshaw was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday at her home in the 600 block of Green Street.

■ Kiesha Shanay Choice, 27, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $50,000 in bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Choice was arrested by Kilgore police at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of U.S. Business 259.

■ Marque Coby, 51, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday without bonds on warrants from the 188th District Court for violations of probation on previous convictions of assault of a family/household member to impede breath/circulation and possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Coby was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.

■ Sheli Frost, 52, of White Oak was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of fraudulent possession of a controlled substance/prescription drug.

Frost was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 1:24 p.m. Tuesday on FM 2275.

■ Bradley Scott Gary, 45, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $2,000 bond on a warrant from law enforcement for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and awaited bond on a warrant from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for bond forfeiture in connection to a previous charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Gary was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Angelina County.

■ Emily Jean Hoskins, 31, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Hoskins was arrested by Longview police at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday on South Green and Hughes streets.

■ Bendrick Jerroy Jones, 34, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $19,500 in bonds on charges of evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, prohibited substance/item in a correctional/civil commitment facility, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana and two charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance.

Jones was arrested by Longview police at 1:34 a.m. Wednesday on Estes Parkway and Old Elderville Road.

■ Jon Charles Ledbetter, 49, of Gladewater was being held Wednesday on charges of assault of a peace officer/judge; resisting arrest, search or transport; and criminal mischief that caused between $750 and $2,500 in damage. Bonds had not been set Wednesday.

Ledbetter was arrested by Gladewater police at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East Broadway Avenue.

■ James Craig Matlock, 53, of Pearland was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.

Matlock was arrested by Longview police at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of East Marshall Avenue.

■ Edward William Joseph McBride, 19, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from the 124th District Court after a grand jury indictment on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McBride was arrested by Longview police at 4:57 p.m. Tuesday at South Center and East South streets.

■ Corey Colin Moody, 28, of Tatum was being held Wednesday without bonds on two warrants from the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office for burglary of a habitation.

Moody was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

■ Crystal M. Morgan, 42, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $150,000 bond on a warrant from Upshur County for release of surety on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Morgan was arrested by Longview police at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on West Loop 281.

■ Anthony Duane Rose, 51, of Longview was sentenced Tuesday to six years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for a conviction for driving while intoxicated, third or more offense.

Rose was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.

■ William David Simpson, 26, of Longview was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.

Simpson was arrested by Longview police at 3 p.m. Tuesday on East Hawkins Parkway.

■ James Zackery, 36, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $35,000 in bonds on a warrant from the 188th District Court for bond forfeiture in connection with a previous charge of forgery of a financial instrument and on a charge of evading arrest or detention.

Zackery was arrested by Kilgore police at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of U.S. Business 259.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.