Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Stormy Renee Davidson, 32, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davidson was arrested by Lakeport police and booked into the jail at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Chayla Danielle McRae, 42, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. McRae was arrested and booked into the jail at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Alyssa Musgrove, 19, of Carrollton, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and resisting arrest, search or transport. Musgrove was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and booked into the jail at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.