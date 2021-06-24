Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Stormy Renee Davidson, 32, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,500 on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance and an affidavit of incarceration on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Davidson was arrested by Lakeport police and booked into the jail at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Chayla Danielle McRae, 42, of White Oak, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a grand jury indictment of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. McRae was arrested and booked into the jail at about 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Alyssa Musgrove, 19, of Carrollton, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $12,000 on charges of abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age and resisting arrest, search or transport. Musgrove was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety and booked into the jail at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Recommended for You


— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.