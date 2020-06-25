Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Clinton Jay Brown, 34, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $34,500 in bonds on a local warrant for affidavit of incarceration in connection with a previous charge of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions; a warrant from the Gregg County Court at Law for affidavit of incarceration in connection with theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more convictions; two warrants from law enforcement for theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions; and charges of theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions, possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Brown was arrested by Longview police at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of West Marshall Avenue.
■ Daylin Stephen Jones, 18, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of aggravated robbery. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Jones was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Harrison County.
■ Rogelio Frank Kissam, 36, of Denver was being held Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and awaited bond on a warrant from Colorado for being a fugitive.
Kissam was arrested by Longview police at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Loop 281.
■ Amber Gail MacDonald, 23, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $6,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and theft of property less than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions.
MacDonald was arrested by Longview police at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of McCann Road.
■ Michael A. Maiden, 43, of Longview was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 188th District Court for violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Maiden was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Brandon Charles Perry, 41, of Alvarado was being held Wednesday on $55,000 in bonds on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention, with a previous conviction.
Perry was arrested by Longview police at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Marshall Avenue.
■ Autumn Beth Stephens, 27, of White Oak was released Tuesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a building.
Stephens was arrested by White Oak police at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Glencrest Street.
■ Frank Sonny Wade III, 65, of Longview was released Wednesday after being arrested on a warrant from the 124th District Court issued after bond forfeiture on a previous charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily injury.
Wade was arrested by Longview police at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Young Street.