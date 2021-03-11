Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Tommy Rodger Crump, 32, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Crump was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into jail at about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Lagena Michelle Davis, 46, of Lone Star, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $7,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and driving while intoxicated. Davis was arrested by the Department of Public Safety and booked into jail at about 4:05 a.m. Wednesday.
Matthew Blake Jones, 32, of Tatum, was held Wednesday on two counts of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Bond information was not listed on jail records. Jones was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Phillip Tracy Martin, 58, of Hallsville, was held Wednesday on a $30,000 bond on a grand jury indictment for a charge of stalking. Martin was arrested and booked into jail at about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Timothy Edmond Mussared, 60, of Longview, was held Wednesday on a $75,000 bond on a charge of sexual assault. The offense date was listed in jail records as March 2. Mussared was arrested and booked into jail at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Julius Clinton Randolph, 57, of Kilgore, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance. Randolph was arrested by Kilgore police and booked into jail at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.
Anthony Marquis Shepherd, 59, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Shepherd was arrested by Longview police and booked into the jail at about 12:10 a.m. Wednesday.
Reginald Jermain Tolbert, 39, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and two counts of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Tolbert was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday.