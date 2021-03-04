Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Dbravian Tavois Black, 22, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Black was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.

Briyauna Niakole Lydia, 21, of Gilmer, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Lydia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in Louisiana.

Silvestre Moreno, 27, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was also held on affidavits of incarceration on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Moreno was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dixon Street.

Carmen Paz, 28, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Paz was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Pine Tree Road.

Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 29, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Polk was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lake Lamond Road.

Wendell Daniel Raven, 22, of Marshall, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Raven was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. No arrest location was listed.

Recommended for You


Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.