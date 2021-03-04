Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
Dbravian Tavois Black, 22, of Longview, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Black was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.
Briyauna Niakole Lydia, 21, of Gilmer, was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a charge of burglary of a habitation. Lydia was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s Office at about 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in Louisiana.
Silvestre Moreno, 27, of Longview, was held Tuesday on bonds totaling $8,500 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. He was also held on affidavits of incarceration on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Moreno was arrested by Longview police at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Dixon Street.
Carmen Paz, 28, of Kilgore, was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance. Paz was arrested by Longview police at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Pine Tree Road.
Kerterry Wayne Polk Jr., 29, of Longview, was released Tuesday on a $10,000 bond on a charge of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance. Polk was arrested by Longview police at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lake Lamond Road.
Wendell Daniel Raven, 22, of Marshall, was released Wednesday on bonds totaling $6,000 on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Raven was arrested by the Department of Public Safety at about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. No arrest location was listed.