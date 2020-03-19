Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Santiago Mata, 27, of Longview was held Wednesday on $100,000 bond on a charge of manufacture or delivery of between 4 and 200 grams of a controlled substance.
Mata was arrested by Longview police at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday on East Loop 281 and Estes Parkway.
■ Calvin Rowlett Jr., 34, of Longview was released Wednesday on $10,000 in bonds on warrants for abandon, endanger child, with intent to return and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Rowlett was arrested by Gregg County sheriff’s deputies at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
■ Brandon Lee Starr, 34, address unknown, was held Wednesday on $7,000 in bonds on charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance, possession of less than 28 grams of a controlled substance and possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Starr was arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20.
■ Devin Earl Stevens, 50, of Longview was held Wednesday on $7,000 in bonds on two charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance.
Stevens was arrested by Longview police at 3:36 a.m. Wednesday on Estes Parkway.