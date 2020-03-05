Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Tamara N. Barbera, 19, of DeSoto was released Wednesday on a $3,500 bond on a charge of possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Barbera was arrested by Longview police at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Texas 31 South.
■ Wesley Lamond Childers, 26, of Longview was released Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member to impede breath/circulation.
Childers was arrested by Longview police at 11:54 p.m. Tuesday at his home in the 1000 block of Agness Drive.
■ Michael Trent Delacerda, 60, of Marshall was being held Wednesday on a $5,000 bond on a charge of assault on a family/household member, previous conviction.
Delacerda was arrested by Longview police at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Leonard Drive.
■ Regina Deun Jones, 44, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $11,000 in bonds on a warrant from the Gregg County District Clerk for affidavit of surety for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and on a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Jones was arrested by Longview police at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ivory Street.
■ Christopher Devante Shaw, 27, of Longview was sentenced Tuesday to four years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shaw was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the courthouse.