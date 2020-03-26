Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Christopher Gaytan, 30, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on a warrant from the 124th District Court for violation of probation for a previous conviction of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair. Bond had not been set Wednesday.
Gaytan was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday in the Gregg County Probation Department.
■ Fredrick Demone Williams, 38, of Longview was released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond on a warrant from the 188th District Court for trafficking of a person.
Williams was arrested by Gregg County Sheriff’s deputies at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the North Jail lobby.