Gregg County Jail
All information from police and jail records:
■ Carlita Ann Dent, 34, of Kilgore was being held Wednesday on $30,000 bonds on charges of tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of between 1 gram and 4 grams of a controlled substance.
Kilgore police arrested Dent at 10:53 p.m. Sunday.
■ Lydia Marie Flores, 39, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $26,000 in bonds on a warrant out of Harrison County for a violation of probation on a previous conviction of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance. She also was being held on a local warrant on a charge of failure of identify giving false/fictitious information.
Longview police arrested Flores at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Keldrik Lenoris Henderson, 38, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $11,500 in bonds on Camp County charges of possession of less than 1 gram of a controlled substance and failure to appear on a charge of resisting arrest , search or transport.
Longview police arrested Henderson at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday.
■ Kenneth DeWayne McDade, 30, of Lindale was being held Wednesday on a $75,000 bond after a grand jury indictment in the 124th District Court on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
McDade was arrested at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday.
■ Sasha Renee Nelson, 32, of Longview was being held Wednesday on $45,000 in bonds on two Smith County warrants on a charge of fraudulent use/possession of fewer than five identifying information items and a charge of theft of between $750 and $2,500.
Longview police arrested Nelson at 5:46 p.m. Tuesday.
■ Cassy Jene Waits, 40, of Overton was released Wednesday on a surety bond on a charge of possession of between 4 grams and 200 grams of controlled substance. He also faced an outstanding citation.
Longview police arrested Waits at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday.
■ Shane Whatley, 45, of Kilgore was released Tuesday on $6,000 in bonds on a charge of possession of less than 1 gram of controlled substance and a charge of possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana.
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Whatley at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday.