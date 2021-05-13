Police beat

Gregg County Jail

All information from police and jail records:

Dan Ray Medrano, 48, of Longview, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of driving while intoxicated, third or more offense; accident involving damage to vehicle greater than $200; and duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200. Medrano was arrested by Longview police at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

Jacobe Abdul Ross, 25, of Kilgore, was held Wednesday on bonds totaling $15,000 on charges of possession of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance and unlicensed carrying a weapon. Ross was arrested by Kilgore police at about midnight Monday in the 700 block of Longview Street.

Recommended for You


— Find Police Beat by clicking on “police” at news-journal.com. Gregg County Crime Stoppers might pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or conviction. To report a crime, call (903) 236-STOP.

Courtney Stern is a public safety reporter covering a wide range of topics. She grew up in Baltimore and later earned a journalism degree from the University of Miami. Stern moved to East Texas from Iowa with her husband and two dogs, Pebbles and Bam Bam.